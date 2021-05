East Wenatchee police officers performed lifesaving measures for an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound Friday night in the parking lot between Cedars Inn and The Clearwater Saloon. Officers arrived on scene to find the man unresponsive and heavily bleeding with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied tourniquets and direct pressure and EMT arrived to transport the male. According to East Wenatchee P.D., the initial investigation revealed the male had accidentally discharged the firearm and struck himself in the leg.