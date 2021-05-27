newsbreak-logo
Alabama State

Midland's Ryan Woods graduates from Univ. of Alabama

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Ryan Woods of Midland has earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration from the University of Alabama. The university awarded a total of 5,860 degrees during spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.

