Arrow star David Ramsey is returning to the Arrowverse as John Diggle for a five-episode run across Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Batwoman, and Supergirl this spring and summer. On top of guest-starring in five episodes that explore what John has been up to since his cliffhanger ending in the Arrow series finale, Ramsey also directed three episodes of this season’s Arrowverse lineup. While Ramsey makes his Superman & Lois directorial debut on May 25, you’ll first see John in the flesh on the June 13 episode of Batwoman.