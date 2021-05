As the Heat get set to take on the Bucks for the second straight year in the playoffs, we're reminded how good Jimmy Butler was in last year's clash. The five-time All-Star averaged 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three in the series. It's hard to think that Butler is playing better now than he was in the Bubble when they eliminated Milwaukee in just five games, but he might very well be.