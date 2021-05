The cooler-than-normal temperatures have made for an interesting spring in the garden. Since we have not had any major storms with winds, hard rain or hail to destroy blossoms, the flowers have stayed around much longer than they usually do. This has resulted in some strange juxtapositions. I have daffodils sharing the garden with roses and herbaceous peonies are coming on while the last bluebells fade. The hummingbirds continue to eat from thousands of columbine blooms as a half dozen weigelas provide a second course for their dinners. My daily walks through the gardens have been feasts for the senses of sight and smell. I cannot recall a year when the gardens have been more beautiful.