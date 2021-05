Taemin has given listeners a song for the summer just before he leaves for military enlistment. On May 18, K-pop veteran and overall icon Taemin (who is also part of the group SHINee) released his new song “Advice,” which is the title track of his mini-album that was also released today. The song and its music video are a head-bopping gift to fans before he’ll pause his career to complete his mandatory military service for nearly two years, starting at the end of May. The project has a total of five tracks, including a collaboration with former Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon called “If I Could Tell You.”