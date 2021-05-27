newsbreak-logo
Orlando, FL

State attorney elects not to prosecute former Orlando City player in sexual assault case

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

A state attorney declined to prosecute former Orlando City defender Jonathan Suárez in a sexual assault case this week.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell ruled the case was not “suitable for prosecution” in a court motion on May 25, clearing Suárez and his brother Rafael of sexual battery charges.

The brothers were arrested by deputy sheriffs in Osceola County on charges of alleged sexual battery on Feb. 23. An arrest affidavit accused them of raping a woman at their Kissimmee apartment on Feb. 21. Both men pled not guilty.

A decision not to prosecute is not equivalent to a “not guilty” ruling, and it’s a common result in sexual assault cases. A 2019 study by the Justice Department determined that less than 1 percent of sexual assault cases in the United States are resolved through judicial trial.

Suárez was on the Lions roster for less than a month and never participated in training or matches with the team. He was acquired on a loan from Querétaro on Feb. 3 and arrested two weeks after first arriving in Orlando.

Orlando City terminated his loan contract the day after his arrest, and Querétaro subsequently removed him from its roster.

Prior to Worrell’s election not to prosecute, Suárez was granted permission to leave Florida to train with Club Tijuana in Mexico. The club officially signed the defender this week.

Suárez posted a video on Instagram Thursday thanking family and friends for supporting him through the process. He will now join Club Tijuana for the Liga MX season.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

