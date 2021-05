It’s been 61 years since Valentino Garavani first formed the house of Valentino, introducing the world to the designer’s opulent take on classic Italian style: lush florals, sophisticated silhouettes, and, of course, lots of signature red pieces. Even now, anyone who chooses a garment from the label makes the choice to stand out, to express themselves in a way that’s distinctly human without sacrificing glamour — that’s the Valentino way. And today, getting the brand’s instantly recognizable aesthetic is widely available with the upcoming release of Valentino’s first-ever makeup collection.