Today, Sunday, was such a beautiful sunny day, at least until late afternoon. We uncovered the comfy chairs on the back deck and spent the morning in the sunshine. Good coffee in the warm sun with the husband made for a pleasant morning. The only thing that could possibly have dragged me away was breakfast with my best girl, Amelia. We ventured to Sweet Bites in Vineyard Haven for acai bowls, which we ate overlooking the lagoon. We rounded out the morning with a shopping trip and then hanging out together while putting groceries away and planning meals for the week. She’s such a delight. Add in the phone call I got from my boy from Arizona and it all made this mama very grateful.