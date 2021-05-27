Welcome to The Northern Reach page of the official IGN Wrath of the Druids Walkthrough for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Stadia. This quest is simple. You’ll need to complete three Royal Demands for the kings of Ulster, much like you did for the kings of Mead in the quest War Efforts. To begin The Northern Reach quest, speak to Flann at his tent in Cashelore. This makes the Cashelore pigeon coop available in the eastern part of the stronghold. Accept the three Kings Demands that generate, once you’ve done all three The Northern Reach quest will be completed. To continue with the Wrath of the Druids Walkthrough, click over to the next page, Courting the Kings.