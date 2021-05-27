Diddy Reminisces About J.Lo Relationship As Her Romance With Ben Affleck Heats Up
Diddy poked fun at ex Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck by reminding his fans that HE also dated Jenny From The Block, once upon a time. Diddy‘s looking back on better days. Specifically, the years 1998 through 2001. As Jennifer Lopez‘s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck heats up, the rapper hilariously posted a throwback photo of himself and JLo from their own famous relationship. He simply captioned the post, which you can see HERE, #tbt.hollywoodlife.com