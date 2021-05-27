On Stage: Nile ready to rock at Ardmore

On June 8, Bob Weir stepped in front of a crowd with his Wolf Bros for the first time since the pandemic began, and there was no better place than Red Rocks in Morrison, Colo. The band – including mainstays Jay Lane and Don Was as well as keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, pedal steel master Greg Leisz and The Wolfpack string/horn section – quickly found their footing with an opening “New Speedway Boogie”> “Truckin'” segment. The former song felt like a particularly apt way for Weir to open his first show in front of an audience in over a year, thanks to lyrics like “One way or another/ This darkness got to give.” — And while Weir did do a few surprisewarm-up sit-ins with Phil Lesh at Terrapin Crossroads – and led the Wolf Pack for Chinese New Year, St. Patrick’s Day and celebratory Spring season livestreams – this Red Rocks gig and its ensuing performances are his largest since March 2020.