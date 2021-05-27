On Stage: Nile ready to rock at Ardmore

If it weren't for Craigslist, Northern Colorado-based band Native Station would probably still be a duo. The band began in 2015 with guitarist and lead vocalist Greg Benton and his cousin Thomas Troutt, also a guitarist, playing as a twosome in Virginia. After moving to Northern Colorado in pursuit of a more lively music scene, the cousins began seeking out other musicians through Craigslist ads. First they found bassist Brett Cunningham and debuted as a trio, then added keyboardist Blair Clark and, finally, drummer Casey Laurent. It took several years and many Craigslist postings to unite Native Station's current roster of members, but watching their dynamic and chemistry on stage as they start to play live shows again, it's clear Benton and Troutt's patience paid off.