Severe Weather Statement issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Noble County in northern Oklahoma Northeastern Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until midnight CDT. * At 1109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Ripley, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Glencoe and Ingalls. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH