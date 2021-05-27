newsbreak-logo
Kay County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kay; Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL KAY...NORTHWESTERN NOBLE...SOUTHEASTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Blackwell, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Blackwell, Tonkawa, Newkirk, Billings, Kildare, western Kaw Lake and Peckham. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
