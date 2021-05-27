Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com