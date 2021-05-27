Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Circuit Shorts: The Origin of Tech Names

elektormagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe refer to many things through their acronyms. USB is Universal Serial Bus, and PCB is Printed Circuit Board. Spelling out some of those acronyms tells us what they are pretty descriptively. FPGA? Field Programmable — can be programmed outside the “factory” — Gate Array, an array of logic blocks (that are much more complex these days than they were when the term was coined in the mid-1980s). That is: it’s not an ASIC, Application Specific Integrated Circuit. FR-4? Flame Retardant 4. DVD is either Digital Video Disc or Digital Versatile Disc, depending on who you ask. And so on.

www.elektormagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shorts#Interface Design#Dvd#Circuit Design#Design Tech#Serial#Usb#Universal Serial Bus#Printed Circuit Board#Gate Array#Asic#Dvd#Digital Video Disc#Digital Versatile Disc#Receiver Sender#Inter Integrated Circuit#Iic#Sensewire#Twi#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
EngineeringPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Learn electronics and coding with the Short Circuits platform

If you are considering learning electronics or already have a fundamental knowledge, you may be interested in a new learning platform created specifically to teach you about circuitry, soldering and coding called Short Circuits. Designed to provide a modular device that can be modified to suit your learning ability, Short Circuits is now available via Kickstarter and has been created by teacher, designer and engineer Martyn Evans based in the United Kingdom. Features of the Short Circuits motherboard include :
EngineeringElectronicsWeekly.com

Osram and Gaggione in colour-mixed spotlight eval board.

Osram has turned to Gaggione for an optic to demonstrate Osram Stage leds. Stage leds have four die under a flat glass window in a 4.5 x 5.7mm package. The die are either all white, or combine deep blue (439 – 461nm), red (612 – 630nm) and ‘true’ green (513 – 545nm) with either a (converted) yellow or a white die.
Technologyarxiv.org

Short Circuit and Arc Flash Study on a Microgrid Facility

Arc flash is one of the main hazards when operating an electrical facility. Without correct Personal Protective Equipment, the operator can be subjected to severe including fatal injuries. By code, facilities are required to properly label their electrical equipment that may be accessed by any operator. While energized, the operator proximity to the equipment can provide the necessary potential for an arc flash accident. The labels are mainly responsible for displaying the equipment short circuit and arc flash levels and the minimum PPE level required to operate it. These electrical hazard aspects become more critical in testbed facilities, usually located inside research centers and universities, where the electrical equipment is more frequently accessed by students and researchers. This paper develops complete modeling of a real microgrid testbed facility to perform short circuit and arc flash studies with the main goal to label the devices accessed by the facility researchers.
Economybirminghamnews.net

New Optional 100kA Short Circuit Current Rating for ASCO 4800 Load Banks

The ASCO 4800 Load Bank Models with 100kA Short Circuit Current Rating provides:. - Increased worker safety- Helps with complying with recent NEC® Article 409 updates.- Flexibility for a wide range of project specifications. product webpage and download the product data sheet. ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of...
Berkeley, CAPosted by
Bisnow

Origin Stories: Newmark Vice Chairman Elizabeth Hart On Growing Her Career Alongside The Tech Sector

This series delves into the myriad ways people enter the commercial real estate industry and what contributes to their success. After taking a career test that put real estate in her top matches, Elizabeth Hart, then 22 and fresh out of the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in political science, got her foot in the real estate door by becoming a broker's assistant.
Businessbodyshopbusiness.com

Original One Parts Names Ben Bowman Senior VP of Global Supply Chain

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that Ben Bowman has been named senior vice president of Global Supply Chain. Bowman has held numerous global sourcing leadership positions in the automotive aftermarket, the most recent as vice president of supply chain...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Forward Vision Marketing Named Most Outstanding Tech-Focused Marketing Consultant 2021

DALLAS (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. U.K.-based Corporate Vision Magazine has chosen Forward Vision Marketing as its 2021 Most Outstanding Tech-Focused Marketing Consultant. The magazine recognized the Dallas-based business-to-business marketing agency for its “exceptional marketing prowess, knowledge of technology, and global reach.”. “Forward Vision’s record of creating strong brands and innovative...
StocksEntrepreneur

Top Tech Stocks To Buy This Week? 4 Names To Know

Like it or not, it has been a tough year for tech stocks in the stock market. Evidently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite continues to lag behind the broader market year-to-date. While some of the biggest tech players are trading below their pandemic-fueled record highs, some investors would see opportunity. In fact, with most major tech companies being household brands, newer investors may be wondering how to get into stocks as well. Could buying tech stocks on the dip be the current play now?
Small BusinessFast Casual

SpotOn named 'tech partner' for Georgia Restaurant Association

The Georgia Restaurant Association has tapped SpotOn, a provider of restaurant management systems and small business technology, as its "preferred technology." "Having the opportunity to offer our members access to SpotOn's leading restaurant technology and industry insight is crucial at this moment in time for the industry," Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, said in a company press release. "This is one more step forward in our commitment to helping Georgia restaurants as they reopen their doors and safely return to full operation."
Businessinvezz.com

Evercore's Mark Mahaney names Amazon as his top pick in tech stocks.

The executive says Amazon-MGM $9 billion deal makes strategic sense. Mahaney highlights his bullish stance on global online streaming industry. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) started the week in the green as the large-cap tech stocks recovered on Monday. The index, however, is still down about 4% compared to its record high in the last week of April.
Businessbusinessnewswales.com

AMPLYFI Named One of UK’s Best Tech Companies to Work For

AI-powered Insights Automation platform AMPLYFI has been named as one of the best companies to work for in the UK by industry experts. Achieving a Best Companies™ 1 star rating, the Cardiff Headquartered AMPLYFI was listed as one of the top 100 companies in the UK and one of the top 50 tech companies.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

SEGGER's emRun Runtime Library Licensed by SiFive for Superior Code Size and Performance Improvements

-- The SEGGER emRun runtime library is available as part of the recently announced SiFive 21G1 release. SiFive’s focus on toolchain and library support enables key market requirements, including reduced code size and lower memory footprints. To support this goal, SiFive has licensed emRun as part of the SiFive Freedom Tools and Freedom-E-SDK packages. This integration enables chip designers to easily achieve optimum performance, while reducing code size by up to 25 % [1][2].
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Excellent Growth Of Circuit Protection Market 2020 | Abb,Siemens,Eaton Corp,Schneider Electric And More

The global Circuit Protection Market is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, top key players, and other critical aspects. Each leading trend of the global Circuit Protection Market is carefully studied and elaborately presented in the report. This will help players to take advantage of opportunities available in the global Circuit Protection Market and tap into new or unexplored ones in the near future. Readers are also provided with detailed information on key drivers and restraints of the global Circuit Protection Market. Players can become informed about unknown future challenges in the global Circuit Protection Market and prepare effective strategies to better deal with them.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

AMD Zen 4 'Raphael' CPU Renders Show Fascinating Design

ExecutableFix, the leaker we brought us first news of AMD's Zen 4 chips, has shared some homemade renders of how the processors may look based on his knowledge of the silicon. Because these are unofficial renders, and even the author admitted that some aspects may be inaccurate or not to scale, take them with a grain of salt.
Cell Phonestechpcvipers.com

COMPUTEX 2021:- Announcement of new Products by Intel, AMD, ARM, Nvidia

The annual PC show will be held throughout June this year after it was first postponed and then canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. TAITRA organizes the world’s biggest yearly computer event where several brands related to the industry participate and make announcements about their new innovations and releases. This year, however, the event is being conducted virtually. Hence, it has been spread through June, instead of being restricted to the first week of the month as always.