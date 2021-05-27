Circuit Shorts: The Origin of Tech Names
We refer to many things through their acronyms. USB is Universal Serial Bus, and PCB is Printed Circuit Board. Spelling out some of those acronyms tells us what they are pretty descriptively. FPGA? Field Programmable — can be programmed outside the “factory” — Gate Array, an array of logic blocks (that are much more complex these days than they were when the term was coined in the mid-1980s). That is: it’s not an ASIC, Application Specific Integrated Circuit. FR-4? Flame Retardant 4. DVD is either Digital Video Disc or Digital Versatile Disc, depending on who you ask. And so on.www.elektormagazine.com