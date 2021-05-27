Circuit Shorts: The Origin of Tech Names

Arc flash is one of the main hazards when operating an electrical facility. Without correct Personal Protective Equipment, the operator can be subjected to severe including fatal injuries. By code, facilities are required to properly label their electrical equipment that may be accessed by any operator. While energized, the operator proximity to the equipment can provide the necessary potential for an arc flash accident. The labels are mainly responsible for displaying the equipment short circuit and arc flash levels and the minimum PPE level required to operate it. These electrical hazard aspects become more critical in testbed facilities, usually located inside research centers and universities, where the electrical equipment is more frequently accessed by students and researchers. This paper develops complete modeling of a real microgrid testbed facility to perform short circuit and arc flash studies with the main goal to label the devices accessed by the facility researchers.