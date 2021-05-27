Paramount plans $250 million renovation at Manhattan office tower
Paramount Group says it is planning for an extensive repositioning of 60 Wall Street’s base and interiors. Originally designed in 1989 by Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo & Associates, 60 Wall Street is today a LEED Gold, Class-A office tower. The 1.6 million sq. ft., 47-story office building has entrances to its two-story atrium on both Wall and Pine Streets, uniting the two thoroughfares with a pedestrian promenade.www.newyorkconstructionreport.com