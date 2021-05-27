Cancel
New York City, NY

State announces $250 million for new upstate airports

By Adriana Valentina
newyorkconstructionreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Andrew Cuomo has announced $250 million is available to transform and modernize airports in Upstate New York. This includes $230 million through a new Upstate airport economic development and revitalization competition for projects that promote and accelerate improvements at upstate commercial passenger service airports. Another $20 million will be allocated through the governor’s aviation capital grant program.

www.newyorkconstructionreport.com
