State announces $250 million for new upstate airports
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced $250 million is available to transform and modernize airports in Upstate New York. This includes $230 million through a new Upstate airport economic development and revitalization competition for projects that promote and accelerate improvements at upstate commercial passenger service airports. Another $20 million will be allocated through the governor’s aviation capital grant program.www.newyorkconstructionreport.com