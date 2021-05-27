newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Harbor Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbor Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsp#Financial Services#Stock Investors#Institutional Investors#Holding Company#Nysearca#Sec#Wells Fargo Company Mn#Sei Investments Co#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Rsp Stock#Nyse Euronext Issues#Midday Trading#Weight#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 2.4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $498.00

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 5.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.53 and last traded at $126.67. Approximately 207,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,481,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.66.
San Francisco, CAmodernreaders.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “. LC has been the topic of a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “. A number...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,459.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Invests $1.11 Million in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $500.00 at Mizuho

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Sells 325 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,938 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,393 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.