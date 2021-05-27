Harbor Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)
Harbor Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC's holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).