Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jeremy Mccomb

allaccess.com
 13 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Average Joes Entertainment’s Jeremy McComb will release his six-song EP, “Frontier Rock,” on Friday, June 18th. Pre-save is available for fans starting tomorrow, May 28th, to get the instant grat track, “Under Glass.” The EP includes guest appearances from Jonell Mosser and Sarabeth Taite, the latter on a cover of Patty Loveless' "You Don't Even Know Who I Am." The EP's other cover song is Billie Eilish's "When The Party's Over."

www.allaccess.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Patty Loveless
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish#Party#Song#Guest Appearances#Frontier Rock#Glass#Baltic Sea#Grat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicCountry Standard Time

McCombs sets album release

– Idaho native Jeremy McComb will release "Frontier Rock," a six-song Eep on Average Joes Entertainment on June 18. McComb helped write two of the songs. He also covered Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over." "Making this record was incredible," said McComb. "It started in a Swedish farmhouse on a...
Musicgeekdad.com

Renee & Jeremy’s Gentle Rock for All Folks

I am haunted by gentle acoustic music from Renee Stahl and Jeremy Toback (Renee & Jeremy). Their deceptively simple, singable melodies will sweep you away and induce thoughts of “where were you when you first heard…” a particular tune. While Renee has recorded several CDs “…with friends,” Whole Lotta Love is her first full collaboration with Jeremy in nine years. You wonder where the time has gone, as there is a timeless spirit to the select selections, including standard-bearer “Here Comes the Sun” and modern classic “Roam” (from the B-52s).
Lifestylerekkerd.org

Seven Sounds releases Darkest Pop Bundle inspired by Billie Eilish

ADSR Sounds has launched the Darkest Pop Bundle, a value collection that comprises 3 sample packs inspired by Billie Eilish at over 50% off the regular price. Containing amazing vocals, Atmospheric Vocals, musical production, creepy sounds, Drums, instrumental loops and much more. This bundle contains all the volumes (Vol.1, Vol.2,...
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

12 New Songs Out Today

PEGGY GOU AND OHHYUK - “NABI”. Peggy Gou is back with her first new music in a while, featuring fellow Korean artist OHHYUK. She said that musically the song was inspired by composer Eric Satie and Sade. "Actually the chord came from Eric Satie's piano sheet that I would used to play," Peggy told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "The very first two chords, that's where I got the inspiration from. During the lockdown, I was listening a lot of Sade, nineties music. That's where I got my inspiration from." There's a little early '90s Manchester acid house in there too.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Coldplay perform on alien planet in music video for Higher Power

Coldplay have released the intergalactic music video for their hit single 'Higher Power'. Coldplay's new music video for 'Higher Power' is a "metaphor" for how "alienated" everyone has felt amid the global pandemic. Chris Martin and co perform on the planet of Kaotica, which is "populated by robot dogs, giant...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Garbage’s Shirley Manson on “No God No Masters”

Shirley Manson, who is the frontperson for the platinum-selling rock band, Garbage, has both learned and done quite a bit in the 25 years she’s been in the public eye. Garbage, which rocketed to fame with its self-titled album in 1995, was all over the radio and MTV airwaves with hit songs like “Only Happy When It Rains” and “Stupid Girl” in the mid-’90s. In the years between, the band have released a number of successful records and now the band is poised to release its latest, No God No Masters, this Friday.
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Hints at New Music With 'Solar Power' Cover Art

Lorde is further fuelling the rumors of her return by posting the cover art of a possible project entitled Solar Power. The 24-year-old artist shared the artwork on her official website with the caption that reads, “ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE.” Nothing on the website is clickable or will bring you to another page, leaving fans to wonder if this is the highly-anticipated L3 album.
Beauty & Fashionmuziquemagazine.com

JonPaul Wallace Interview with Muzique Magazine

I go by my legal name JonPaul Wallace. When did you discover your love for your craft and what made you realize you wanted to pursue a career in it?. I discovered my love for music around age 7 because my older sister Rocky Wallace had gotten into it so I was always around it. I saw her performing and singing and I absolutely admired it. Plus my parents used to show us concert videos of bands like Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, etc. and I always thought the idea of performing in front of massive crowds would be incredible.
MusicBillboard

Brian Eno Opens His Vault of Unreleased Music for New Sonos Radio Station

Brian Eno, the iconic British composer, visual artist and innovator, is bringing his own light to Sonos Radio. Today, Eno unveils The Lighthouse, a new station that will stream exclusively on the Sonos Radio HD platform, which expands into five new global markets. The Lighthouse will be a beacon for...
Celebritiesmix929.com

5SOS frontman Luke Hemmings announces engagement to Sierra Deaton

Wedding bells are ringing for 5 Seconds of Summer frontman Luke Hemmings, who announced Tuesday that he and girlfriend Sierra Deaton are now engaged. Taking to Instagram to share a series of photos documenting his romantic proposal, with one showing off the gorgeous pear-shaped diamond ring he presented his future wife, the “Youngblood” singer gushed, “With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year.”
Musicmix929.com

Ava Max releases new song, but warns fans it’s not “the new era”…yet

Ava Max released her debut album Heaven & Hell back in September. In November, she released the hit “My Head & My Heart,” which was added to the digital edition of the album. Now, she’s out with another new song, “Everytime I Cry,” but warns fans not to look at it as the first release from her next album.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Pitchfork

Deafheaven Announce Album, Share New Song “Great Mass of Color”: Listen

Deafheaven have announced their new album, Infinite Granite, with a song called “Great Mass of Color.” Due out August 20 via Sargent House, the Justin Meldal-Johnsen–produced LP is largely absent of George Clarke’s trademark black metal vocals, and complements its guitars with synthesizer tones. The album was recorded at longtime Deafheaven producer and engineer Jack Shirley’s Atomic Garden East studio in Oakland, California. Check out “Great Mass of Color” below.
Detroit, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Faygo Pop Makes A Special Appearance In New Billie Eilish ‘Lost Cause’ Video

Faygo has been known to get love from all sorts of people in the spotlight. Most notably, Detroit's own Insane Clown Posse's support for the brand has spanned their 30 year career, but it's not just the wicked clownz who show love, as Billie Eilish was swigging some in her new video 'Lost Cause." The 18 years old singer can be seen partying with her friends in the video, when the kitchen scene displays a big selection of Faygo Orange pop in bottles lined up on the kitchen counter.
Musicbridge909.org

June 7 New Music Adds: Samia, Jungle, Jeff Porter

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Samia (pictured), Jungle and Jeff Porter. Boy Golden - “KD and Lunch Meat”. Garbage - “Wolves”. Garbage comes to the T-Mobile Center on Sunday,...
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

Jeremy Robinson

Somewhere in the Robinson family archives, there's a video of young Jeremy at a cousin's birthday party. While all the other children are playing, a young Jeremy is using a stick as a microphone and interviewing party guests. By age nine, Robinson was a hosting a radio and television version of "The Jeremy Robinson Show" out of his bedroom using a karaoke machine and his family's video camera.
MusicThe FADER

Tame Impala on headlining Coachella, isolation, and a decade of

Read the full transcript for the fifth episode of The FADER Uncovered with Mark Ronson. Subscribe to The FADER Uncovered wherever you listen to podcasts, and shop The FADER Uncovered capsule collection here. I’m Mark Ronson, and this is the FADER Uncovered podcast. In this interview series, I’ll be speaking...
MusicThe Independent

Holly Humberstone talks mental health, oversharing and being championed by Lewis Capaldi

Few artists play Wembley Arena having released only one song. Holly Humberstone, however, did just that. Shortly before the pandemic took hold, the 21-year-old from Grantham Lincolnshire, took to the stage of the 12,500-capacity venue in support of Lewis Capaldi. The Scottish pop superstar, himself only 24, had stumbled upon one of the singer’s videos online and invited her on tour with him in Europe.