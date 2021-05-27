Jeremy Mccomb
Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Average Joes Entertainment’s Jeremy McComb will release his six-song EP, “Frontier Rock,” on Friday, June 18th. Pre-save is available for fans starting tomorrow, May 28th, to get the instant grat track, “Under Glass.” The EP includes guest appearances from Jonell Mosser and Sarabeth Taite, the latter on a cover of Patty Loveless' "You Don't Even Know Who I Am." The EP's other cover song is Billie Eilish's "When The Party's Over."www.allaccess.com