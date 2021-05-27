Jeremy Mccomb

I go by my legal name JonPaul Wallace. When did you discover your love for your craft and what made you realize you wanted to pursue a career in it?. I discovered my love for music around age 7 because my older sister Rocky Wallace had gotten into it so I was always around it. I saw her performing and singing and I absolutely admired it. Plus my parents used to show us concert videos of bands like Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, etc. and I always thought the idea of performing in front of massive crowds would be incredible.