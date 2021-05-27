Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)
Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com