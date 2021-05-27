newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syk#Trust Company#Equity Investment#Stryker Co#Syk#Sec#Colonial Trust Advisors#Sawtooth Solutions Llc#The Thomson Reuters#Citigroup#Medsurg#Marketbeat Com#Stryker Daily#Thomson Reuters#Stryker Stryker Corp#Shareholders#Institutional Investors#Disclosure#Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 2.4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.47.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Acquires 39 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $64.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,459.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Several other hedge funds and other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Invests $433,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “. A number...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 507.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 119,341 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Yelp worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,334 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Sells 6,258 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Sells 2,143 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 16,657 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.