Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.