Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $87.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,083 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $87,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

