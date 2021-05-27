GAM Holding AG Acquires 30,212 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)
GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,096 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG's holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.