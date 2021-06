Clover Health — Shares of Clover Health surged as much as 100% and last traded up 85% as retail traders on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum piled into the Medicare insurance start-up that went public via Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC. Clover became the most mentioned name in the chatroom, according to QuiverQuant. Trading volume exploded during the retail mania as Clover has already traded over 400 million shares, versus its 30-day average volume of 22 million shares, according to FactSet. Speculative trading activity was also seen in Wendy's shares, which jumped about 25%.