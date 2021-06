Mike P. Mendenhall, 70, of Benld, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital, Chesterfield, MO on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 p.m. He married Gina Calcari on Nov. 1, 1997 in Litchfield. He was a Truck Driver for Consolidated Freightways. Mike was a member of Teamsters Local 600, retired secretary...