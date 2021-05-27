‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

newsbreak-logo
After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.

CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Courteney Cox: The Friends reunion was very emotional

Courteney Cox found the 'Friends' reunion to be "very emotional". The 56-year-old actress reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the long-awaited reunion special, and Courteney has admitted to loving the experience of being back on set with the rest of the cast.
TV SeriesPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

‘Friends’ Reunion: Everything We Know So Far

So no one told you...? The long-awaited Friends reunion is almost here!. On Thursday (May 13), HBO Max unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming special, which will air a whopping 17 years after the sitcom's original run came to an end back in May 2004. The reunion special was also filmed on Friends' original soundstage: Warner Bros. Studio 24 in Burbank, California.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Friends' cast play trivia in first trailer for 'Reunion' special

May 19 (UPI) -- The cast of Friends get together once again in the first trailer for HBO's upcoming and unscripted Reunion special. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the show's iconic New York apartment and fountain in the clip released on Wednesday.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Friends’ Reunion: Check Out the First Photos From the Show

It’s been 17 years since Friends went off the air. The upcoming reunion special on HBO Max isn’t just their first show together since 2004 — it’s basically the first time the six Friends stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — have been in the same room together since then. According to Schwimmer, while smaller groups of the actors might see each other in the intervening years, the reunion was the first time they had all been together (besides one other get-together about nine years ago) in all that time. It’s a true reunion.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: Which actors won’t be returning for HBO Max special?

In one of the most-hyped TV events of the year, the cast of Friends are reuniting for a one-off unscripted special.Friends: The Reunion debuts in the US on HBO Max next week, and will see all six members of the core cast return.Alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the special will also feature a number of members of the extended cast, as well as a roster of celebrity fans including David Beckham and Lady Gaga.However, not everyone from the hit Nineties sitcom will be appearing on the special.Fans reacted in dismay...
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

A New ‘Clueless’ TV Show Isn’t Happening, But a New ‘Clueless’ Movie Might

Bad news first: A Clueless TV show that had been set up at Peacock is not moving forward. The series, based on the iconic ’90s comedy directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone, was written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey and would have added a mystery twist to the concept. (Hey, it worked for Riverdale.) While Peacock has been working on the project since last year, they’ve decided to pass on it.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

SEE IT: First footage from ‘Friends’ reunion brings original cast back to Monica’s apartment

Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler are finally back and it’s like they never left. The first new footage for the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special puts our favorite friends back in Monica’s apartment. “We’ve literally just slipped right back,” the cast says in the two-minute video, released Wednesday. From the few snippets we get, the reunion appears to include a trivia game, ...
TV SeriesHelloGiggles

18 Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the 'Friends' Reunion Special

After waiting so many (many, many, many) years, we finally got the Friends reunion we always wanted. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry returned to Stage 24 for Friends: The Reunion on May 27th, and it was everything we hoped for and more.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Lisa Kudrow's emotional hugs with Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow found it "emotional" hugging her 'Friends' co-stars because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Friends' star - who played Phoebe Buffay in the US sitcom - admits it was really emotional for her to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but she found it even more so to hug her friends because she hadn't hug anyone since the pandemic began.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts First Trailer

The first trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is here. The popular CW show is returning to television screens this July, in a highly-anticipated reboot that features a whole new generation of Upper East Side private school students. This time around, the show will examine how new technology — particularly social media — impacts the teens as they discover they're being monitored by a mysterious presence, AKA Gossip Girl.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Friends Reunion: Watch The Painful Moment Matt Le Blanc Dislocates His Shoulder

Friends reunion had us in tears pretty much the whole of yesterday, as the show aired on HBO and Sky. And while most of the time those tears were down to the sweet, sweet nostalgia of seeing Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston reunite on screen, there was one moment when they were likely caused by something a lot more... errr.. gruesome.
Celebritiesava360.com

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer Hang Out Following Friends Reunion | PEOPLE

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are friendship goals!. On Thursday, the same day that the highly anticipated Friends reunion special dropped on HBO Max, Kudrow, 57, shared a selfie of herself posing beside Schwimmer, 54, for a smiling snapshot. The two famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit sitcom series.