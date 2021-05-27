newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnrg#Stock Trading#Securities Trading#Stock Funds#Investment Management#Sec#Holdingschannel Com#Nysearca#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Kensho Clean#Cnrg#Investor#Company#Hedge Funds#Mid Day Trading#Wealth#No Load Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

39,387 Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $1,203,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires Shares of 32,225 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.10% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $2,157,960.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 1,269 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fure Financial Corp Sells 2,238 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fure Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.