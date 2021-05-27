SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.
Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com