HENDERSON — An 8 1/2-foot alligator was found in the drive-thru of Jucy’s Taco just in front of Willow Lake in Henderson. Brian Bathke, the support services captain with the Henderson Police Department, said that a call came in early Wednesday morning, likely from a customer. Officials set up a rough perimeter around the area to keep people back, but Bathke said roughly 20-25 people gathered around to film the animal’s capture. He said in an interview with our news partner KETK that it was a “very exciting” morning and his first gator call in 25 years.