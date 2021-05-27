Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges
Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 60.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $241,076.79 and approximately $1,104.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 74.2% against the U.S. dollar.www.modernreaders.com