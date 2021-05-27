newsbreak-logo
Ottawa County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ottawa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTTAWA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-09 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Ottawa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG...NORTHERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Vinita, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Grove Fairland... Afton Bernice... Ketchum Wyandotte... Honey Creek State Park Bernice State Park... Cleora Narcissa... Dodge Cayuga... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 282 and 305.