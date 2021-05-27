Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)
Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com