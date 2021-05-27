newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies Financial Group#Stock Investors#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Funds#Equity#Costco Wholesale Co#Diversified Trust Co#Blackrock Inc#Norges Bank#Costco Wholesale#Sec#Vp#Goldman Sachs Group#Royal Bank Of Canada#Costco Wholesale Daily#Marketbeat Com#Retailer#Institutional Investors#Shareholders#Qqq Etf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the April 29th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,699 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,459.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Invests $433,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Sells 325 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,593,568 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,276,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT at $29.75

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 66.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,491 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Buys 1,587 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,938 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Spire were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.