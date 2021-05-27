Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.