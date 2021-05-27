AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)
AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,443 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,223,000. Oracle accounts for about 3.3% of AXS Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.