Near the end of every school year, the University of Oregon showcases the work done by undergraduate scholars with the support of the Center for Undergraduate Research and Engagement (CURE) in a public research symposium. We often think of a university as a place where a community hands down the knowledge and wisdom of the ages. In this program, we are reminded that knowledge creation is (and always has been) also the mission of universities. Even the undergraduate can participate. In this third annual celebration of their remarkable achievements, City Club of Eugene presents a sample of young researchers’ work. Their presentations are a parting gift to us, as they graduate and head off to change the world.