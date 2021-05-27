Cancel
Londonderry, NH

Funding Available for Water System Financial Assistance

By admin
londonderrytimes.net
 8 days ago

Londonderry residents have a range of financial assistance programs available pertaining to PFAS and other contaminants although they are geared toward public water systems and not residential wells. Many of these funding programs are intended to address community water systems in town already known to have PFAS levels, Erin Holmes,...

londonderrytimes.net
Londonderry, NH
Government
City
Londonderry, NH
Peterborough, NHtelecompetitor.com

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Manchester School District joins ConVal’s education funding lawsuit

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester School District will be joining the Con-Val School District and several other school districts across the state as co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the State of New Hampshire regarding education funding. Filed in March 2019, the lawsuit claims that the state government does not meet...
Pembroke, NHConcord Monitor

My Turn: SB 130 deserves due diligence

The NH State Senate is considering the addition of SB 130, the latest version of a “school voucher” or “education freedom account,” into the state budget. This bill “would create the most expansive voucher program in the country, and SB 130 would cost the state $100 million in new state spending in its first year alone,” according to Reaching Higher NH.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Sununu issues order to ease mental health boarding in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expanding mental health services in response to a court ruling that accused the state of "boarding" mental health patients who are awaiting beds in a state-run psychiatric facility. Sununu signed an executive order late last week directing the state Department...
Manchester, CTMiddletown Press

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers. The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
Moultonborough, NHConcord Monitor

N.H. gets first large, grid-tied battery storage [;amt

(Sorry the blog/newsletter is so heavy on electricity-related stories right now. But news is news!) What I believe is the first utility-scale electricity-storage project in New Hampshire is getting turned on: a 2.45 MW battery alongside a solar farm in Moultonborough. A Here’s the announcement from New Hampshire Electric Cooperative:
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Shaheen joins local leaders to discuss ARP impact

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joined with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith and Strafford County Administrator George Maglaras to discuss the approximately $1.45 billion in state and local funding coming to New Hampshire through the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
Londonderry, NHledgertranscript.com

N.H. Attorney General's office says school masks are allowed

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says that school mask mandates are legal, in spite of pushback by some parents, lawmakers and school board members. School districts and private schools are receiving calls and emails alleging that requiring students to wear masks is akin to forms of child restraint prohibited by state law.
Rockingham County, NHcarriagetownenews.com

UNH Extension: A Valuable Resource for All

Six years ago, my quest to attract hummingbirds turned into a pressing question: how could our property feed the birds? I’d learned, to my dismay, that a single chickadee nest requires 6,000-9,000 caterpillars to fledge just five chickadees! I found answers to questions specific to birds and literally dozens of other questions over the years from the amazing folks at UNH Cooperative Extension.
Londonderry, NHPosted by
The Derry News

Mack's Apples property sold

LONDONDERRY — A family farm legacy and historic orchard in town has been sold. Moose Hill Orchard, also known as Mack’s Apples, owned and operated by generations of the Mack family will be under new ownership, with a deal closing recently, according to town officials. Town Council Chairman John Farrell...
Londonderry, NHlondonderrynh.org

ATTENTION, residents! Are you aware of the drinking water PFAS-related contamination issues in Southern NH?

ATTENTION, residents! Are you aware of the drinking water PFAS-related contamination issues in Southern NH? PFAS is a man-made contaminant which has been discovered in the drinking water all around the United States, but particular to us, in Londonderry and several surrounding towns. By now, many of you may have received a letter from the NH Department of Environmental Services (DES) notifying you that your well is within 500 feet of someone else’s well which has tested in excess of the PFAS standard in NH. As part of the Town’s ongoing efforts to address the PFAS issue, DES will be providing a FREE, virtual-but-interactive informational session to Londonderry residents on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM. This presentation will include information on PFAS as it relates to Londonderry, PFAS health effects, the current status of the PFAS investigation in Londonderry, what this means to our residents, actions to help mitigate exposure, and a Q&A session with DES and its experts on the matter. PLEASE see the information below or visit the Town website regarding how to register, and feel free to share this information with your friends and neighbors!!
Londonderry, NHnerej.com

RMR Mortgage Trust closes $39.2 million loan for acquisition of of two class A cold storage industrial buildings in Londonderry, NH

Londonderry, NH RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) closed a $39.2 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan financing the acquisition of two class A cold storage industrial buildings located at 6 Rockingham Rd. and 219 Rockingham Rd. Upon closing, the properties were leased back to Highwood Cold Storage and Londonderry Freezer Warehouse, respectively. RMRM’s manager, Tremont Realty Capital, was introduced to the transaction by Cushman & Wakefield, which advised the sponsor, KPR.