Funding Available for Water System Financial Assistance

ATTENTION, residents! Are you aware of the drinking water PFAS-related contamination issues in Southern NH? PFAS is a man-made contaminant which has been discovered in the drinking water all around the United States, but particular to us, in Londonderry and several surrounding towns. By now, many of you may have received a letter from the NH Department of Environmental Services (DES) notifying you that your well is within 500 feet of someone else’s well which has tested in excess of the PFAS standard in NH. As part of the Town’s ongoing efforts to address the PFAS issue, DES will be providing a FREE, virtual-but-interactive informational session to Londonderry residents on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM. This presentation will include information on PFAS as it relates to Londonderry, PFAS health effects, the current status of the PFAS investigation in Londonderry, what this means to our residents, actions to help mitigate exposure, and a Q&A session with DES and its experts on the matter. PLEASE see the information below or visit the Town website regarding how to register, and feel free to share this information with your friends and neighbors!!