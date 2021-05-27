Electric Cars: More Range or Faster Charging Capabilities? A chat with Frank Weber
One of the most common questions an electric car owner receives is in regards to the total driving range. The next second most important question is without a doubt the charging procedure and capabilities. Therefore, these two attributes become important points in the decision process of buying an electric vehicle. And this is exactly why most of the marketing materials of new electric vehicles heavily rely on these two figures.www.bmwblog.com