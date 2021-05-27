This Nike Air Force 1 Low Comes Equipped With Metallic Gold Detailing

A new clean colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid is on the horizon but we have some bad news to report for some of you as this pair appears to be a grade school exclusive. Taking on a championship color combination of White, Black, and Metallic Gold, this Air Jordan 1 Mid starts off with smooth black leather landing on the side panels and the toe with more black seen on the laces, tongue, inner liner, and the rubber outsole. White is then seen all on the leather overlays for contrast while Metallic Gold hits the Swoosh and the ankle collar. White Jumpman branding on the tongues and insoles, Black wings logos on the lateral ankles, and white rubber midsoles wrap up the look on this Air Jordan 1 Mid that will soon be releasing in GS sizes for $90. Is this a cop or pass little footers?