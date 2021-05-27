newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

England players unavailable for rescheduled IPL 2021: Giles

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], May 27 (ANI): Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's team, has said that the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) are not planning to change their schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The suspended 14th edition of the IPL is likely to be played in...

www.dallassun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Giles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#England#Test Cricket#Indian Cricket League#World Cricket#The League#Ani#Wales Cricket#Ecb#The Indian Premier League#Ipl#Espncricinfo#October#Pakistan#London#Bangladesh#Uk#14th Edition#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsledburyreporter.co.uk

Ashley Giles will not allow England commitments to play second fiddle to IPL

Ashley Giles will not allow England commitments to play second fiddle to a rearranged Indian Premier League should star men like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler find themselves involved in a calendar clash. The 2021 IPL was postponed last week as a result of the country’s coronavirus crisis,...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Ashley Giles hints at possible new faces for England in New Zealand series

Ashley Giles has paved the way for “new faces” in England’s first Test series of the summer against New Zealand. The managing director of men’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board has suggested players who recently returned from the postponed Indian Premier League into quarantine may be eased back into action gently.
Sportsinews.co.uk

England cricket stars cannot miss games to fulfil IPL contracts in rearranged fixtures, insists Ashley Giles

Ashley Giles, England’s director of cricket, insists players will not miss international matches to participate in the rearranged Indian Premier League later this year. Giles, in his first interview since making Ed Smith’s role as national selector redundant last month, also explained that he gave Chris Silverwood full control over picking the team because it is the England coach’s head that will be “on the block” come the Ashes in Australia at the end of the year.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ashley Giles cranks up pressure on coach Chris Silverwood by claiming his 'head will be on the block' if England fail in the Twenty20 World Cup and this year's Ashes having handed the coach selection duties

Ashley Giles was in no mood on Monday to beat about the bush. First he told his best players that, for once, they must put England before the IPL. Then he cranked up the pressure by reminding coach Chris Silverwood the selectorial buck now stops with him. The England managing...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

England stars told to put international duty ahead of IPL matches

England stars such as Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have been told their international commitments will have to take precedence in the event of a fresh fixture clash with a delayed finish to this year's Indian Premier League. The 2021 edition of the lucrative franchise Twenty20 tournament was...
Worlddallassun.com

Pietersen gives take on England players appearing in IPL

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's team, had hinted that Three Lions' players might not be available for the remainder of this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) if it gets rescheduled for some time later this year. But former skipper Kevin Pietersen believes if the England players stand together they will play in the tournament.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ashley Giles reveals England will make show of solidarity against ‘all discrimination’ at Lord’s

Ashley Giles has revealed the England men’s cricket team are discussing an anti-discrimination gesture ahead of their international summer, which begins at Lord’s next Wednesday.Last summer, England and West Indies took a knee before the start of each of their three Tests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. The gesture was in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and proved a powerful statement beyond the game itself.Internally, it drew a lot of introspection, with current and former players, coaches and umpires coming forward with their own stories of racial discrimination. Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq is...
Premier Leaguecaribbeannationalweekly.com

Chris Gayle Returns to Patriots after Opting out of 2020 Tournament

Veteran superstar Chris Gayle has made a return for this year’s Caribbean Premier League, after sitting out last year’s tournament for “personal reasons”. The 41-year-old will turn out for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots where he spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and helped them reach their only final in his first year.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Former England players lobby government for soccer regulator

LONDON — Gary Neville has united a group of former playing rivals turned broadcasting competitors to lobby the government to introduce an independent regulatory body for English football to help to stave off any renewed attempts to launch a Super League by elite clubs. A parliamentary petition was launched Monday...
Sportsworldinsport.com

2 Uncapped Players In England Test Squad Vs Kiwis

The England Cricket Board have announced the 15-man squad for the forthcoming two-test series against New Zealand this afternoon. The games will take place at Lord’s (starting Wednesday 2nd) and at Edgbaston the following Thursday with the visitors preparing for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final that will take place at Hampshire’s Rose Bowl between June 18th and 22nd.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

New Zealand IPL players join Kiwis' training session

Southampton [UK], May 24 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informed that the Kiwi players who were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) joined the team's training session for the first time on Monday. England and New Zealand are gearing up to lock horns in a Test series, beginning June...
Accidentselpaisanoonline.com

9-Year Old Soccer Player Struck and Killed by Lightning in Blackpool, England

In Blackpool, England a devastating fate of a young soccer players life. Nine-year-old Jordan Banks dies from a fatal strike with lighting. On Tuesday May 11, Jordan Banks was practicing with his team in Common Edge fields in Blackpool Northwest side. Around 5pm, lightning struck down and hit Banks. According to Lanc Live News, many ambulances and police officials arrived at the scene to nurse the boy’s injuries. He died shortly after in an ambulance, rushing to the hospital for his severe injuries. Banks played for Junior Rangers Football Club, where his team continued practicing outside the terms of club season. He was famous throughout his community for raising funds for his uncle’s Reece Beggs suicide in 2018. In January, Banks ran 30 miles in 10 days, raising 3,500 dollars for Counseling in the Community Mental Health Service.