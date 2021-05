Milwaukee Bucks starting guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs with a torn ligament in his left ankle, the team announced Friday. DiVincenzo suffered the injury in the second quarter of Thursday’s 113-84 win over the Miami Heat. DiVincenzo was driving toward the basket when he apparently took a bad step and immediately winced in obvious pain. He made his way back to the other end of the court toward the Milwaukee bench, slapped a sideline barrier in frustration and then hopped into the locker room for evaluation.