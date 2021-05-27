newsbreak-logo
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's huge new bathroom is its own spa

By Nichola Murphy
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright shared a series of photos that revealed the final design of their bathroom inside their new mansion. The luxurious space will boast a bathtub with a built-in fire above it, a walk-in shower, a toilet, his and hers sinks and what appears to be a sauna room.

