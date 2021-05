HOOVER, Ala. – No. 4 Tennessee begins postseason play on Wednesday afternoon at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. The Vols will play the winner of the first round game between South Carolina and Alabama at approximately 2 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The Big Orange enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed after claiming their first SEC Eastern Division title since 1997. UT is a top-four seed for the first time since 2005.