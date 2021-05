A program-record five UCF Knights heard their names called this weekend during the 2021 NFL Draft. So, one of the big questions is, how much money will they make?. The hope for all the draft picks is that they will sign with their respective teams and eventually make the roster, earning life-changing money for some. Of course, not all of the money is guaranteed and sometimes it boils down to how you perform on the field vs. how high you were drafted depending on the pick.