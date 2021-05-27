newsbreak-logo
Kellogg's is introducing a cereal robot to make the easiest food to prepare even easier

By Ian Carlos Campbell
The Verge
Cover picture for the articleKellogg’s — legal guardian of such cereal mascots as Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam — has partnered with DoorDash-owned Chowbotics to launch a new cereal-mixing robot at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Florida State University (via Gizmodo). The Kellogg’s Bowl Bot offers a vending machine-type experience for one of the simplest breakfast foods, and charges anywhere from $2.99 to $6.50 for the privilege.

