Warcraft 2 is getting a remake in this fan-made mod

By Cass Marshall
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe wouldn’t have the sprawling world of Warcraft if it weren’t for the original real-time strategy games. One studio, made up of diehard fans, is making a brand new take on Warcraft 2 called Chronicles of the Second War. This project isn’t just a 1:1 recreation, but a reinterpretation with tons of new content.

