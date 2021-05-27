Warcraft 2 is getting a remake in this fan-made mod

Following up on the massive success of Resident Evil 2 Remake, all eyes have been on Capcom and what they plan to remake next. From Dino Crisis to Resident Evil 4 (which is looking very likely, actually), tons of potential projects leaped out at fans who were hopeful to see their favorites get the same treatment. One game, in particular, is 2000’s Resident Evil — Code: Veronica, took a very high place on that wishlist… but thus far it looks sadly not to be on Capcom’s. Much like Dino Crisis, however, fans have decided to take this into their own hands, and remake it themselves. Enter: Resident Evil — Code: Veronica Remake, a fan project that aims to both faithfully recreate the original game as well as update and expand it along the same lines as the first and second Resident Evil remakes.