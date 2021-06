It’s March 30, 1974 and Carnegie Hall is filling up with twenty and thirty something members of the counter culture alongside high-brow jazz fans to see Miles Davis and his band perform. While the older generation hoped to hear tracks from Davis’ cool jazz period, the younger crowd hopes to hear something more akin to the music found on Bitches Brew, released four year prior. It’s safe to say none of them anticipated what they would hear that night, it is even less likely they recognized how far outside of jazz the music captured that night, and later released as Dark Magus, would likely extend.