Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)
Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com