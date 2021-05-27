Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.