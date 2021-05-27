newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gwre#Management Software#Trading Stock#Business Software#Gwre#Guidewire Software Inc#Norges Bank#Sec#Zacks Investment Research#Citigroup#Needham Company Llc#Df Dent Co#Marketbeat Com#Coo Priscilla Hung#Guidewire Software Stock#Guidewire Software Daily#Guidewire Insurancenow#Software Products#Company Stock#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Software
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $190.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,077 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Foot Locker worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,593,568 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,276,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rheo A. Brouillard Sells 10,574 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

39,387 Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,594,400.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Source Capital accounts for approximately 0.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,015 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Invests $212,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Other large investors have also recently modified their...
San Francisco, CAmodernreaders.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “. LC has been the topic of a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 507.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 119,341 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Yelp worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$6.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post sales of $6.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.56 billion and the lowest is $6.25 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,491 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.