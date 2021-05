(Peru, Neb.) – It was a battle of the 'Cats Saturday at the Centennial Complex Field in Peru on Saturday as the Bobcats and Wildcats met for the second time this season. The outcome was the same as the teams split a double header with Peru State taking the first 3-2 and Culver-Stockton (Mo.) won the second 4-2. Culver-Stockton is now 20-28 on the season and 16-18 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) North Division. Peru State finished its season with an 18-31 overall record and 12-22 in the Heart North. The Bobcats will just miss out of making the conference post-season tournament.