Hart Schools to host Memorial Day Parade

Not too long before moving to Michigan, I learned about the existence of the “German Belt,” a region of North America stretching from Pennsylvania to Oregon, which received a large number of German immigrants during the 18th and 19th centuries. In fact, Michigan can claim more German ancestry than most states in the country, with over 30 percent of the state reporting that they are descended from German stock in some way. Actually, I have some German blood myself, on my mom’s side. Her maiden name was Waltemire, and it was this German heritage that prompted me to study the language during high school and college. I never became fluent, but I’ve managed to have a lot of fun looking for relics of German ancestry in the north, be it a street sign or somebody’s last name. I do remember passing a German American Bank somewhere in Indiana, but to tell you the truth, I haven’t seen much German influence since I’ve been in Michigan. I have seen some Dutch and Scandinavian influence though.