Hart, MI

Hart Schools to host Memorial Day Parade

By John Cavanagh
shorelinemedia.net
 3 days ago

Hart Public Schools will host the only Memorial Day parade in Oceana County Monday, May 31. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Lincoln and State streets and proceed to the Hart Cemetery. “There will be a short program there honoring our fallen soldiers and veterans,” said Hart Schools Superintendent Mark Platt.

