No, there was no sign of a bunt. With two on and no outs Saturday in the bottom of the ninth, No. 4 Tennessee trailed No. 1 Arkansas 7-5 when Max Ferguson stepped up to the plate. He wasn’t thinking about playing station-to-station and just moving the runners over 90 feet. Instead, he was ready to add another iconic moment to what’s already been a season unlike any other for the Vols.