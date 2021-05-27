Indians vs Tigers Odds, Bets: Bieber K Prop

Exit velocity is all the rage these days, but how meaningful is it really? It depends. A high exit velocity is worthless if it's smashed into the ground right at a defender. Increasing the miles per hour rate on line drives and fly balls typically result in better outcomes and are more predictive of power. That's why we're going to look at some of the noteworthy (read: unexpected) leaders in EV strictly for fly balls and line drives combined (FB/LD). This can tell us which hitters are displaying power early in the 2021 season and might continue to do so.