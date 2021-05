The New Balance 920 was injected into the sneakersphere last year, and ever since has received a slew of tasty new combos that have had NB heads clamouring for the Made in UK silhouette. Recently, we were blessed with an unlikely colab between NB and the Metropolitan Transport Authority. A Dover Street Market–exclusive pair, they sold out as soon as they touched the shelves, leaving those who took an L craving more 920 goodness. Lucky for them, New Balance are ready to drop their ‘Desert Scape Pack’ which consists of the ,1500 we’ve already seen, and this beautiful 920.