Ripple partners with Oman’s second-largest bank for real-time payments

By Steven Msoh
crypto-news-flash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRipple’s growth in 2021 continues, with the latest being a partnership with Oman’s second-largest bank to power cross-border payments to India. This is the first service of its kind in Oman and is now more significant than ever, with India being the country that receives the highest remittance funds in the world.

#Bank Of India#Santander Bank#Indusind Bank#Federal Bank#Bank Transactions#Mobile Payments#Financial Transactions#Bank Accounts#The Sultanate Of Oman#Api#Xrp#American Express#Bank Of America#Standard Chartered#Sbi Remit#Indusind Bank#Indian#Asian#Digital#Bankchain
